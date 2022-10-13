Custom Classicbot

We had our first group show in Toy Art UK in Leeds Mariott Hotel on the 24th of October 2022. It was an amazing event for us.
An amazing lineup of artists to create their own custom Classicbots. The work is truly amazing. Now some of them are up for grabs on eBay. Don’t miss the chance.
The artists include:
Christinaqueenofcats @christinaqueenofcats
Christorpher Luke @christopherluke
Em @hairymonsterproductions
Jake Worman @sonofacreatureman
Rich Page @newumetoys
Laura Penn @madebylaupenn
Mimic @mimicdesign
Squink @squink
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom Recycled Green Resin piece by Christina Queen Of Cats
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom Découpage & Gold leaf by Christina Queen Of Cats
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Hairy Monster
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Laura Penn
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by MIMIC –
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Rich Page (umetoys)
Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Son Of A Creatureman
Classicbot OS 2.0 Custom by Christopher Luke
Classicbot OS 2.0 Custom by Squink