Custom Classicbot

We had our first group show in Toy Art UK in Leeds Mariott Hotel on the 24th of October 2022. It was an amazing event for us.

An amazing lineup of artists to create their own custom Classicbots. The work is truly amazing. Now some of them are up for grabs on eBay. Don’t miss the chance.

The artists include:

Christinaqueenofcats @christinaqueenofcats

Christorpher Luke @christopherluke

Em @hairymonsterproductions

Jake Worman @sonofacreatureman

Rich Page @newumetoys

Laura Penn @madebylaupenn

Mimic @mimicdesign

Squink @squink

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom Recycled Green Resin piece by Christina Queen Of Cats

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom Découpage & Gold leaf by Christina Queen Of Cats

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Hairy Monster

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Laura Penn

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by MIMIC –

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Rich Page (umetoys)

Classicbot OS2.0 Custom by Son Of A Creatureman

Classicbot OS 2.0 Custom by Christopher Luke

Classicbot OS 2.0 Custom by Squink

