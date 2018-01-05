Terms of use

ORDER, SHIPPING AND REFUND POLICY

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER:

ALL SALES FINAL.

CLASSICBOT.COM DOES NOT GUARANTEE PRODUCT BOX/PACKAGING.

DUE TO HIGH ORDER VOLUME PLEASE EXCEPT SHIPPING DELAYS.

Order Processing

Orders are normally processed and shipped within approximately five to seven business days from the date the order was placed.

Shipping Cost:

Shipping charges vary depending on the weight, and destination, there is a built-in service charge for playsometoys Company Limited within the shipping cost.

Want to check shipping charges before making a purchase? Add items to your cart and press check out. Then fill in your address. You will see the shipping cost. Don’t worry you will not be charged for an order until you submit your credit card or paypal information!

com reserves the right to change prices at any time. Purchase prices are final at the date of purchase.

We make every attempt to process orders as quickly as possible. Therefore, once an order enters our system, it cannot be canceled or modified in any way.

If the toy that is sent out returns to Classicbot.com because the address the customer provides is wrong, Classicbot.com has the right to charge extra shipping cost for the second shipment. Customer can also choose to not have the toy resend and get a refund of the price they paid minus the shipping cost.

Defective Toy Return Policy

All toy sales at are final at Classicbot.com. Most figures we sell are collectible, made in limited runs and are often hand-painted or hand-assembled. Slight imperfections are typical with this kind of product and, in fact, often enhance the value. However, if your merchandise has a significant defect right out of the box (e.g., the product is broken, has missing parts, etc.), we’ll be happy to exchange it for a non-damaged item. ALL OTHER TOY & PRODUCT SALES AT CLASSICBOT ARE FINAL.

For defective products purchased at Classicbot.com, please contact us at info@playsometoys.com within seven days from the date of the toys delivered (according to tracking information provided by courier used) and provide the order number, reason for return, a photo that clear show the defect and a return e-mail address

In some cases we may require you to ship the defective product back to us. Please use suitable packing materials (please send it back in a shipping box for safety!), and make sure to write your order on the outside of your box. Once the return is received, you will be contacted via email. It’s that simple. We will send you a new one afterward. The shipping cost of the defective product will be refund to you.

We are unable to honor sale and/or promotional pricing or promo codes once an order has been completed. In addition, we cannot honor sale / promotional pricing once a sale or promotion has ended. We do not allow stacked discounts. .

Classicbot.com does not guarantee product packaging. While we do realize that the product packaging can be important for some collectors, the product packaging’s purpose is to keep the art piece intact during the transfer from our warehouse to your home.

Classicbot.com will only accept defective returns for items that are received in their original packaging. Accessories, plastic packaging, and anything else that came with the item must be included as well. If your return does not meet these conditions, you’ll be charged a 15% or $15 re-stocking fee, whichever is greater, or have your defective merchandise returned to you. Items damaged due to customer abuse or negligence will not be accepted.

Please keep in mind that Classicbot.com is unable to replace a specific blind box figure. If the defective figure you received from Classicbot.com was blind boxed, we will gladly replace it with another blind box, however, we cannot guarantee that you will be given the same figure you received originally.

Classicbot.com Web Site, Terms of Use

Welcome to the Classicbot.com Web site (the “Site”). Classicbot Brand and the website is owned by Hong Kong company playsometoys Company Limited. By using the Site, you agree to follow and be bound by the following terms and conditions concerning your use of the Site (“Terms of Use”) and our Privacy Policy. We may revise the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at any time without notice to you.

Areas of the Site may have different terms of use posted. If there is a conflict between the Terms of Use and terms of use posted for a specific area of the Site, the latter shall have precedence with respect to your use of that area of the Site.

Use of Web Site Information

You may download, view, copy and print documents and graphics incorporated in these documents (the “Documents”) from the Site subject to the following: (a) the Documents may be used solely for personal, informational, non-commercial purposes; and (b) the Documents may not be modified or altered in any way. Except where your use constitutes “fair use” under copyright law, you may not otherwise use, download, upload, copy, print, display, perform, reproduce, publish, license, post, transmit or distribute any information from this Web site in whole or in part without the express authorization of playsometoys Company Limited.Pictures on the Classicbot.com Web Site are property of playsometoys Company Limited and may not be used for commercial purposes without permission of playsometoys Company Limited

Disclaimer

EXCEPT WHERE EXPRESSLY PROVIDED OTHERWISE, THE SITE, AND ALL CONTENT, MATERIALS, INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES PROVIDED ON THE SITE, ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. PLAYSOMETOYS COMPANY LIMITED EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. PLAYSOMETOYS COMPANY LIMITED MAKES NO WARRANTY THAT: (A) THE SITE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS; (B) THE SITE WILL BE AVAILABLE ON AN UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR-FREE BASIS; (C) THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE SITE OR ANY SERVICES OFFERED THROUGH THE SITE WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE; OR (D) THE QUALITY OF ANY PRODUCTS, SERVICES, INFORMATION, OR OTHER MATERIAL PURCHASED OR OBTAINED BY YOU THROUGH THE SITE WILL MEET YOUR EXPECTATIONS.

ANY CONTENT, MATERIALS, INFORMATION OR SOFTWARE DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED THROUGH THE USE OF THE SITE IS DONE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK. PLAYSOMETOYS COMPANY LIMITED SHALL HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR LOSS OF DATA THAT RESULTS FROM THE DOWNLOAD OF ANY CONTENT, MATERIALS, INFORMATION OR SOFTWARE. PLAYSOMETOYS COMPANY LIMITED RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE CHANGES OR UPDATES TO THE SITE AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.

Limitation of Liability

IN NO EVENT SHALL PLAYSOMETOYS COMPANY LIMITED BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, REVENUE, DATA OR USE, INCURRED BY YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION IN CONTRACT OR TORT, ARISING FROM YOUR ACCESS TO, OR USE OF, THE SITE.

SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY. ACCORDINGLY, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU

Indemnity

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Classicbot brand and playsometoys Company Limited, its officers, directors, employees and agents from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses or expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in any way connected with your access to or use of the Site.

