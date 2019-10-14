Let’s see what people think about Classicbot around the world

Here are some high light of the reviews from computer and gadget reviewers.

A very detailed review of iBot G3 from MacRumors.com

And here is a review from Macintoys, a reviewers of computer-related goods

Below are reviews from toys reviewers

The first one is by Chris from Mindzai, a toy shop from Toronto.

A nice review from our friend Toysrevil

Another great review from our friend the Toy Chronicle

Awesome Toy TV always has very interesting and entertaining reviews.

And another great review of iBot from Awesome Toy

The always cheerful and exciting toys review duel from Singapore, Rookie Collectibles.

Here is a review of our special 80’s Gold version by SpankyStokes from the States

From Platic and Plush, a great toy review and news site

The reviews are from different parts of the world. Here is one in Cantonese from Hong Kong.

Here is one by Toys to Art, our friends from Japan

