Jeff Graber, CEO of the Mac Support Store personally endorses Classicbot Classic.

The greatest pleasure as a toy designer has is to know that your toys are loved by consumers. I am grateful whenever fans show their appreciation for the Classicbot toys line. One of the special fans is Mr. Jeff Graber, CEO of The Mac Support Store. He is, of course, an expert on Apple products, and his endorsement means a lot!! He really likes Classicbot and he also thinks Trashbot & Friends are great products!

It is the love from fans that keep me going. I hope to create more toys that can win your love in the future.

