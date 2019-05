I am so excited to announce that I am selected as one of the 9 finalists of Designer Toy Awards’ Break-through Artist of the year. . I don’t think I am gonna win to be honest. The other finalists are just so strong. Nevertheless it is a great honor to be lists among them. Thank you for all the people who has supported us, like our pages, shared our feeds, bought our toys, visited us in toy shows throughout this journey. It has been amazing!

